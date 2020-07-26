CT leaders gather to support victim of racially-charged attack

Regional News

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB ) — Connecticut politicians and community activists against racism are joining forces at a rally today.

It’s in support of a Connecticut woman who was a victim of an alleged racially-motivated attacked.

The peace and justice rally starts at noon.

It’s part of a series of protests for weeks now since this incident on June 26.

Today’s lineup includes Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and youth performances.

The woman who people are showing support for is Crystal Caldwell.

Her attorney released footage of what happened inside the Quality Inn Hotel in Mystic where she works.

When we last spoke with Caldwell two weeks ago, she was still suffering and continuing treatment for her injuries.

You can see her being kicked and punched by two white hotel guests during one of her shifts.

Caldwell works the front desk and says the couple was mad and called down to complain about the lack of hot water in their room.

Stonington Police says Caldwell was attacked twice after that call.

The second time was caught on camera near the ice machine.

The couple, Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay, and Caldwell were taken to the hospital.

The couple left and returned to New York before police arrested them.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals took Sarner and Orbay into custody.

The New York couple was charged with assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

An independent investigator is looking into how Stonington Police handled the case and why that couple wasn’t arrested sooner and were able to return to New York.

