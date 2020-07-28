Case against rapper Fetty Wap for hitting valet at The Mirage dismissed

Regional News

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — UPDATE (JULY 27) — In a January court hearing, rapper Fetty Wap, legally known as Willie Maxwell, agreed to 75 hours of community service in exchange for having the case dismissed.

On July 27, court records indicate the community service had been completed and the state dismissed the criminal case against him.

Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded not guilty for allegedly hitting a valet at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday.

During his arraignment on Oct. 31, his bench trial was scheduled for Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m., according to court records.

The rapper, legally known as Willie Maxwell, 28, was arrested on Sept. 1 around 8:30 a.m. for the alleged assault. TMZ reported Maxwell punched the valet at least three times.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Maxwell had three battery charges for three different employees he allegedly hit.

