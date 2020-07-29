Hundreds gather to protest in downtown Portland, some attempts made to climb fence around federal courthouse

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — For over two months, protests have been happening in downtown Portland and a crowd once again gathered to demonstrate against police brutality and racial injustice Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people, including protest groups like Wall of Moms and Wall of Vets, assembled around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and the Justice Center.

For several hours, the Portland Police Bureau said the protesters blocked traffic, made speeches, yelled, chanted and banged on the fence outside the federal courthouse.

Police said protesters were seen wearing gas masks and helmets, and carrying signs, hockey sticks, lacrosse sticks, umbrellas, leaf blowers, and fireworks.

At 10:45, a fire was started inside the federal courthouse fence and some protesters began shooting Roman candles and commercial grade fireworks at the courthouse.

Police said some in the crowd threw rocks, bottles, and other objects towards the courthouse as well as climbed over the fence.

Meanwhile, a large fire was lit where the Elk statue used to stand.

After about three more hours of demonstrating after the fire inside the fence, at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, police said that the crowd began to disperse.

By 2:30 a.m., police said that most people had left the area.

PPB said that none of its officers engaged with protesters overnight. The bureau also said it did not use any tear gas nor make any arrests.

