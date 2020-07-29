Passing driver saves life of crash victim in cardiac arrest

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ALMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) — A man’s life was saved when another driver stopped and performed CPR after the man went into cardiac arrest and crashed his vehicle.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday Michigan State Police Troopers were sent to E Caro Road in Almer Township for a personal injury crash where a man wasn’t breathing.

When troopers got to the scene, a man was performing CPR on an elderly male who was unconscious and not breathing.

The driver, an 82-year-old Cass City man went into full cardiac arrest while driving, went off the road and traveled several hundred feet into a corn field before coming to a stop.

A 42-year-old Gagetown man had been driving behind him, followed him into the corn field and was able to start life saving efforts before troopers got to the scene.

The Cass City man is alive and in critical but stable condition. Troopers credit the witness’ quick actions and rapid response of first responders for saving the man’s life.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.