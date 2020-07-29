You make me feel so young! Gertie is hoping for 108 cards to match her birthday

Regional News

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — Ms Gertie Abkes of Denver was born Aug. 4, 1912, just months after the Titanic sank, and she has a special request for her 108 birthday.

Gertie would love to receive 108 birthday cards to celebrate!

This avid Denver Broncos fan grew up in Iowa, played basketball in high school and worked at her father’s grocery store during the Depression. She has lived in Denver since 1942 and drove until she was 100.

Gertie survived the Spanish Flu pandemic and her great sense of humor is going strong during COVID-19.

Send birthday card to:

Gertie Abkes

Clermont Park Life Plan Community

2479 S. Clermont St.

Denver, CO 80222

