No fans allowed as fall sports return to schools

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — The PIAA has put out new guidelines for high school sports for the upcoming fall sports season.

The guidelines include start dates for sports, health and safety rules, and a few orders from Gov. Wolf on spectators.

Ron Insinger is the athletic director at Loyalsock Area High School in Lycoming County.

“Schools may start on August 10 with acclimatization week and regular practice starting on August 17 and the first game would be in August, so schools are going to have that option,” Insinger explained.

Justin Van Fleet, the head football coach at Loyalsock Area High School, says the new guidelines have been put in place to keep his players and staff safe during practices and games.

“They come in with masks, socially distant, we will do a temperature scan, we will ask a series of questions which has expanded as times gone on as new processes and procedures have come in place,” Van Fleet said. “Student-athletes have been working diligently all summer under guidelines put forth by us and they are ready to play some games and have fun.”

Van Fleet is excited to get back on the field with his players.

“I’m happy that we are going to get an opportunity to move forward. We are going to move forward very responsibly.”

The new guidelines also include orders from Governor Tom Wolf. For example, fans and parents of kids playing fall sports will not be allowed to attend games.

“I don’t think they will play as hard, I mean when you’re doing something good and getting applause for it, that is going to make you excited and do more,” said Cheryl Pfirman of Duboistown.

According to the PIAA guidelines that were released Wednesday, if a student contracts COVID-19, then his or her entire sports team must quarantine at home for a two-week period.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.