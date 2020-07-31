Cancer survivor now fights second battle with people who say they can’t wear masks

Regional News

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KTVI/KPLR) — Stores mandating masks are being criticized by customers who say they won’t shop where they have to wear a mask. Those same stores are also finding customers who seek them out for taking a stand.

Peace Love Coffee and The Vegan Deli & Butcher Shop on Main Street in St. Charles took a stand on Facebook – wear a mask or you will not be served. They were surprised by the backlash from people who said they would take their business elsewhere.

They also met customers like Cassie D’Arpino, who made their stand worth it.

“I almost died in February and when you’re faced with your own mortality like that, you suddenly have this real fire, this urge to get out and live life to the absolute fullest,” D’Arpino said.

But D’Arpino says doctors told her she’s at extreme risk for COVID-19. She has a weakened immune system after fighting stage four breast cancer. She thanks businesses who mandate masks, but says some customers belittle her online, saying, “Your health issues aren’t my problem and that really breaks my heart because I didn’t ask to have cancer. I didn’t ask to be dealt this poor hand when it comes to my immune system, but my situation could easily be yours.”

D’Arpino visited Peace Love Coffee on Saturday to show her support for a business standing up for her.

Chef Chris Bertke, co-owner of Vegan Deli & Butcher Shop, says he’s received direct messages from people angry about his rule.

“Saying I’m infringing on their right to breathe and things like that,” he said. “It’s like, c’mon, put a mask on; you can breathe.”

Bertke just opened in partnership with Jason Granger this month. They’ve received more thank you messages than attacks.

“People come from all over the City of St. Louis, from Belleville, from everywhere, and I think we’re making them feel a lot more comfortable,” Bertke said.

Granger added: “That justifies the effort that we put into it because we do have to turn people away that refuse to put the masks on, but we’re doing it for everyone.”

Granger said he recently had to escort three people from the store who refused to comply.

D’Arpino says if there’s anybody who would be incapable of wearing a mask, it would be her.

“My breast cancer metastasized to my lungs, my bones, my breasts this past February. The tumor load in my lungs was extremely heavy,” she said. “And I can wear a mask perfectly fine. I think in sharing my story, more people are able to empathize with a different perspective.”

D’Arpino says she’s changed a few people’s minds but there are still those who tell her she’s overreacting. If she looks back five years from now and finds she was overreacting? She’s ok with that.

“The worst I’m out is really nothing,” she said. “I wore a mask for other people and at least, you know, my heart was in the right place – my intentions were good.”

