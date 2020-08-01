Man arrested in connection to attempted coffee stands abductions in Salem

Regional News

Salem, OR (KPTV) — Salem police arrested in connection to two attempted abductions at two local coffee stands.

On July 25, a man had approached two different coffee stands, showed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded the female employees to leave with him while attempting to get into the stands, police said. The women were able to get away and call 911.

That same day, a third coffee stand, a Human Bean, located on Commercial Street SE later reported a man with the similar description attempted to enter into their business.

On Saturday, the suspect identified as Christopher Ryan Santibanez, 39, was taken into custody without incident at him home in Independence. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on multiple charges including first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping and felon in possession.

