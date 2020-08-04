Baby back home after months-long stay in Boston NICU

Regional News

Boston, MA (WCVB) — A Massachusetts family affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly devastating consequences, has some great news to share.

Jacklyn Rodriguez and her husband, Raul Luzardo, said their baby son, Julian, is back home after a months-long stay in the neonatal intensive care unit at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Rodriguez and Luzardo brought Julian home last week, as the hospital’s staff gave him a memorable sendoff.

NewsCenter 5’s Emily Riemer first learned about the family’s story last month.

Rodriguez was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April, when she was 28 weeks pregnant. Her condition quickly deteriorated and Julian was delivered 10 weeks early in the intensive care unit.

Julian was quickly moved from the ICU to the NICU, as his mother recovered from the coronavirus. Rodriguez met her son for the first time two weeks after he was born, but it was through glass because she was still testing positive for COVID-19.

After spending weeks in the hospital, Rodriguez was able to return home to her husband and their other three children, but Julian had to stay in the NICU.

The couple would make a two-hour round trip every couple of days to visit their son.

Now, the entire family is finally all together.

