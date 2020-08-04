Forklift accident kills boy in Pennsylvania county

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — Authorities in Lycoming County are investigating the death of a child killed in an accident.

The Lycoming County Coroner says 12-year-old Samuel Beiler of Ronks, Pennsylvania died when he was trapped under a forklift Saturday.

Beiler was riding on the forklift with two others when the forklift rolled down an embankment, trapping him underneath.

It happened on Elimsport Road in Clinton Township.

State police are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.