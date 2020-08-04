KC police investigating car crash into building as homicide

Regional News

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) — Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a building as a homicide.

Kansas City police first received reports of sounds of gunshots in the area of 46th and Benton just before 4:30 p.m. Monday. Officers were told two vehicles were firing shots at each other near that location.

Police said at the same time, officers were dispatched to Swope Parkway and Benton on an injury accident where a vehicle went into a building. Officers discovered a vehicle, which matched the description of one of the vehicles from the sound of shots call, crashed into a building there which caused significant structural damage.

Officers were able to determine that there was a deceased male inside the vehicle and began investigating.

Around 9 p.m. the vehicle was removed and there was evidence that shots had been fired into the vehicle. The adult male driver was deceased inside the vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds.

If anyone was in the area of the original sound of shots call or the crash site and saw anything or has any information, you are asked to call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

