Students ask for stricter back to school guidelines

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — Hogan Vandermaulen and Edison Geiler are incoming seniors. They said when it comes to back to school plans, their ideas and concerns should be taken just as seriously as those of the adults in the room.

“Students make up the majority of people going to our schools. I think they should listen to what we have to say and really take to heart the policy changes we’re calling for,” Geiler said.

So the boys gave themselves a summer assignment. Draft a multi-page research essay asking the school board to rethink some of the policies in place. Like a clause allowing students and staff to remove their masks when social distancing is possible, and wanting more detailed plans on what happens when someone gets sick.

“As much as possible people should be wearing masks. We thought there needs to be stricter quarantine regarding close contact of positive cases,” Geiler said.

They brought their letter and message directly to the school board.

“Education is very important and our main focus is keeping the schools open as long as possible so we want to start off with some of the more stringent measures recommended by professionals,” Vandermaulen said.

School board members noted, they enjoy hearing from students. And while the superintendent didn’t directly address the letter, he did share why he thought it was important that people be removing their masks when social distancing is possible.

“They need to be able to see our faces and they need to be able to see their faces. The last thing I want is their viewpoint of a teacher is eyeballs and a mask. There is a human being there who will love and care for your kids,” Dr. Jim Sutfin said.

