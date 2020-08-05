People stranded as only road to community washes away

Regional News

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WNEP) — The Poconos were hit particularly hard, as more than a half-foot of rain fell in a number of communities.

Residents of a small community near Kunkletown found themselves with no way out after Tuesday’s rains washed out the only road leading to their neighborhood.

About ten homes are located along Lakewood Drive in Eldred Township.

“There was water over top when my boyfriend got home, and then I guess it gave way and now it’s left with that big gap now, and that’s the only entrance and exit for them to get back over here and for us to get to the houses,” said Amanda Squeri.

There’s no word when the road in Monroe County can be repaired.

