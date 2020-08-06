City to provide permanent housing for coronavirus-vulnerable homeless people

Regional News

Fort Worth, TX (KTVT) — The City of Fort Worth said Wednesday it will use $18.6 million of funding provided by the CARES Act to acquire and convert existing motels, hotels, extended stays or apartment complexes to provide about 200 new units of permanent supportive housing spread across two or more locations.

The new units will provide housing for high-risk COVID-19-vulnerable and disabled people experiencing chronic homelessness.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions and the Presbyterian Night Shelter of Tarrant County Inc. will own and operate the housing.

In addition, dlb Consultants was recommended to provide construction support services consulting toward minority- and women-owned business goals.

In view of pressing needs associated with the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis and strict funding timelines, projects will be funded based on which ones can be made tenant-ready in the shortest time.

The goal is to move swiftly to get housing prepared and leased to address pressing needs and to expend funds within mandated timelines.

