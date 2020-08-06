DOJ: Woman who ran tax return business charged with $3 million in fraud

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Portland, OR (KPTV) — A Portland woman who operated a tax return preparation business is charged with $3 million in fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Elizabeth Munoz on 25 counts related to filing false tax returns on behalf of herself and her clients.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said Munoz is accused of preparing 1,196 false tax returns for 629 clients. According to court documents, between 2015 and 2018, Munoz manipulated various entries on the returns to falsely claim tax credits that her clients were not eligible to receive.

Court documents state Munoz’s business promised her clients the “biggest refund guaranteed.”

Munoz is scheduled to appear in federal court Aug. 27.

“Unscrupulous return preparers create unforeseen hardships for their clients that include unexpected tax debt along with penalties and interest,” said IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell. “IRS-CI devotes considerable resources to ensuring all return preparers follow the law and act in good faith on behalf of their clients.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.