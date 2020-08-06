Man reunited with dog he thought had died in California fire

Regional News

CHERRY VALLEY, CA (KABC) — A dog who was rescued by firefighters in the burn area of the Apple Fire in Riverside County has been reunited with his owner.

The heartbroken owner had thought his dog, Buck, had died in the fire.

But a worker with animal services happened to run into owner Greg Skeens.

When he started telling his story and describing his lost dog, the worker told him the dog had been brought to their shelter.

Animal service workers reunited Greg and Buck.

