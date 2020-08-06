Man shoots himself while resisting arrest, GBI investigating

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a case involving a man who shot himself while being pursued by Atlanta Police.

Wednesday at 10:55 a.m. APD officers responded to a 911 call about a man identified as Jonqurious Ty’Edward Kindel located at Hidden Village Apartments on Landrum Drive.

Kindel, 20, had an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery in Peachtree City and East Point.

As officers attempted to arrest Kindel he began resisting and a struggle ensued. During the interaction an officer discharged a taser that struck Kindel. The suspect then shot himself with a gun he was in possession of.

Arresting officers administered first aid at the scene for the non-life threatening injuries. Kindel was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Once the GBI investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.