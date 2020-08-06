Man wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of scratch-offs
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — Wilkes-Barre Township police are looking for the man they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of scratch-off lottery tickets.
Officials say the man went behind the counter at the CITGO gas station there and swiped $270.00 worth of tickets.
It happened Tuesday evening.
He was spotted leaving the gas station in a dark blue Jeep Patriot.
Police say he is a white male with blonde hair and a bunch of tattoos on his legs.
