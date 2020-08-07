Downtown Miami luxury high-rise home to COVID-killing robot

Regional News

Miami, FL (WFOR) — A Downtown Miami luxury high-rise is now home to a COVID-killing robot.

It’s called the Xenex LightStrike UV ray robot.

It uses bursts of ultraviolet light to destroy the coronavirus and protect against other pathogens as well.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the first residential skyscraper in the United States to have one.

“We wanted to bring this technology here into Paramount, use it within our amenities, so our residents would feel that they have great security here in our building,” said Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO Daniel Kodsi.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter and OneWorld properties also unveiled plans on Thursday to build the world’s first COVID-conscious hotel.

