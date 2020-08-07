Man says shooting death was from gun he thought was unloaded

Regional News

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating a shooting from late Thursday night that left one man dead and another man claiming it was an accident.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 62nd Street and Nebraska Avenue just after 11 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot injury. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said one person of interest in the case is now in custody. That person of interest told police he and the victim were in the basement, when he picked up a gun that he thought was unloaded. He then unintentionally shot the victim, the man said.

The shooting’s circumstances are still under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Departments Major Case Unit.

