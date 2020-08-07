Police chase ends with shots fired in cornfield

Regional News

St. Charles County, MO (KMOV) — Officers and a suspect exchanged shots at the end of chase in St. Charles County Friday.

Officers were chasing a suspect and woman inside a white Chevrolet near Highway 94 and Highway V, which is near Orchard Farm.

Officers from Missouri Highway Patrol and O’Fallon, PD were in pursuit.

From the view from Skyzoom 4 showed the suspect pointing guns at cars on the road before he drove into a farm field.

He then got out of the car and exchanged shots with officers and it appeared he was wounded. He is in critical condition, police say.

