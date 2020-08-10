Deputies: Michigan woman lost $17,000 in scam

Regional News

Lapeer County, MI (WNEM) — A Mid-Michigan resident lost $17,000 after falling victim to a scammer.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in Columbiaville on August 6.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was contacted by a man claiming to be the FBI. The phone calls came from three different phone numbers, with the area codes 810, 202, and 210. A text message was also sent from the 210-area code with a picture of an FBI identification card and badge.

The caller claimed they had arrested the victim’s ex-husband and ex-uncle, and that if she did not provide $17,000 in gift card codes, she would also be arrested.

Deputies said the woman bought gift cards from various stores in different towns. The gift cards were from TJ Maxx, Target, and Nike. The victim then took pictures of the codes on the gift cards and sent them to the scammer.

The case remains under investigation.

