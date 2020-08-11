Laptop catches fire while charging on mattress in Massachusetts home

Regional News

FALMOUTH, MA (WBZ) — Firefighters are warning people to be careful where they leave their laptops after a computer caught fire on a mattress in Falmouth last week.

Firefighters were called to the house for a smoking laptop. The resident had brought the computer out of the house, but it had significant damage from the heat.

The Falmouth Fire Department said it appears the batteries overheated while charging, damaging the laptop and the mattress where it had been placed.

“We caution all that laptops, cell phones, and other portable devices should not be plugged in to charge and left on combustible surfaces,” the department said.

