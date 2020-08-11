Man stabbed over face mask dispute dies from injuries

Regional News

Dimondale, MI (WNEM) — A Michigan man has died after he was stabbed after a dispute over a face mask.

John Duncan III, a 77-year-old man, was stabbed outside of Quality Dairy’s Dimondale location in July.

The Easton County Sheriff’s Office located the attacker in Lansing.

When a deputy spotted the man’s vehicle, he was shot when he tried to attack the deputy with his knife.

Sean Ernest Ruis, 43, died at a hospital.

Duncan initially survived the attack, but the business recently said he succumbed to his injuries.

Quality Dairy said it is heartbroken for Duncan’s family and friends.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Duncan’s family and friends as well as our store staff. This is a difficult situation for all involved and our prayers are with his family and anyone else impacted by his passing,” the business wrote in a Facebook post.

