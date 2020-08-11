Man’s car damaged in police chase; now he awaits answers and seeks repayment

Regional News

DUPO, IL (KMOV) — A Metro East man is searching for answers from the Dupo Police Department after his car was damaged in a police pursuit.

Richard Johnson said he was repairing his mom’s car in a friend’s backyard on June 10. Suddenly, Johnson said he heard sirens and noticed two cars come barreling toward him.

“I was at the corner of my vehicle as the car shot past me and then I just had enough time to see the police officer’s SUV coming towards the fence so all I could do was run between the fence and the van.”

Johnson said the squad car crashed into a fence which fell on top of his mom’s van. He said both mirrors were torn off of his car, one from him running and the other from the crash. While the fence only caused minor scratches, Johnson said he wanted someone to be held responsible for the damage.

“I figured the person they were chasing was going to replace my mirrors and because of the law that’s the way it worked, but all of a sudden I was informed my vehicle wasn’t involved or anything.”

Johnson said he made multiple calls to the police department to try and get the damages paid for. Eventually, he said he lost hope and couldn’t afford to fix the mirrors or scrapes.

Johnson said he sold it to a junkyard. News 4 called the Dupo Police Department and met with the police chief who declined an on-camera interview. The police department said they told Johnson he needed an estimate and documentation from an auto-body shop in order for them to charge the suspect with damages. However, Johnson said that was never made known to him.

“He said they’re not liable, they’re not doing anything,” Johnson said.

The Dupo Police Department said this started when a driver fled a traffic stop in Columbia, Illinois. The driver continued into Dupo where police officers with the Dupo Police Department picked up the pursuit. According to police, the driver was apprehended after fleeing on foot following the crash. The police department said the suspect bonded out on June 15 and is awaiting a court appearance in September. Investigators said typically the suspect is charged in this case for causing damages.

Johnson said he met with officers at he Dupo Police Department following our calls and is still working toward a resolution. Officers tells News Four it will be difficult to hold the suspect responsible for damages because the car was sold.

