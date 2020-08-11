NAACP demands bodycam after officer shoots at teenagers during traffic stop

Regional News

WAYCROSS, GA (WGCL) — The NAACP is calling for immediate action after an officer fired shots at a car with 15 and 16 year-old passengers inside.

Chaos immediately ensued in the moments after shots rang out. In cellphone video footage Dominique Goodman Sr. is heard pleading with Waycross Police to not shoot his sons.

“I was shocked and appalled by what I saw,” said Attorney Gerald Griggs, who also serves as Vice President of the Georgia NAACP.

The Georgia NAACP now demanding to see the body cam footage.

“We want to make sure that Black people are treated fairly and transparently in all situations. The message is clear: we are done dying,” said Griggs.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Waycross officer witnessed a traffic violation and was trying to get the car’s license plate information.

That’s when they say the car stopped and the kids jumped out. One officer chased after a nine, 12, and 14 year-old. The second officer approached the car.

That’s when the officer alleges the car stared moving towards him, so he opened fire on the vehicle.

According to Griggs, Waycross NAACP president Larry Lockey is concerned about who the investigation will be handed off to.

“He is concerned that the case may go to the Ware County District Attorney,” explained Griggs. That D.A. is George Barnhill; the same individual who initially excused the Ahmaud Arbery case shooting as justified.

Griggs says when watching the video he saw blood on the face of the 16-year-old.

“I saw the blood streaming down the young man’s head,” he said.

The GBI confirmed one of the teens suffered minor injuries.

“My heart goes out to the family. No child should be subjected to that type of brutality,” Griggs continued.

Griggs adds that transparency is key and it’s the NAACP’S goal to get to the bottom of the incident.

