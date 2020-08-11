Pile of UPS packages left in parking lot for weeks

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

CERES, CA (kcra) — For Pamela Davis, it all started with a piece of exercise equipment: a Bowflex Home Gym.

“Our gym was closed, so we went on Amazon,” says Davis. “We had gone to a couple retailers. We couldn’t find a Bowflex, so we went on Amazon.”

Even though it was back-ordered, by July 24, online tracking said that her Bowflex was out for delivery to her Modesto home.

“We’re excited, we cleaned out the room that it was going in and we were waiting with bated breath and it didn’t show up,” Davis said.

In fact, after six days with no delivery she went to the processing center in Ceres, the last place her package was checked-in, and just 10 minutes from her home.

“They asked for the tracking number,” Davis said, recounting her experience, “and then he looked it up and he said ‘oh, it’s in the pile, you need to go look in the pile.'”

“The Pile” is a literal pile of packages.

“There was a gentleman out by the pile and he told us that this pile was everything that hadn’t been delivered,” Davis said, “and this pile was huge. I’m like 5-foot tall, and it was taller than me, and probably at that point a 100 by a 100 feet-wide and long.”

Davis gave KCRA Investigates her tracking number to see if we could locate it in “The Pile” ourselves. When our crew arrived, they found packages in the customer service parking lot. Some had been sitting there so long they were sun-bleached, the packing labels so faded they were nearly illegible.

One customer whose package, a box from Casper Mattresses, was on the pile. While they did not wish to go on-camera, they did say they’d been waiting since July 30 for the delivery.

According to Davis, the pile we saw was much smaller than the pile she saw. “My husband and I were talking about it later going, you know we feel, you know it’s bad enough that we’re waiting for something but there’s hundreds of people still waiting for stuff and there’s no rhyme or reason.”

When checking for Davis’ Bowflex, an employee inside the facility told us that UPS currently has more shipments now than during the normal holiday rush. He also claimed there were 15 people out with COVID-19 exposure and others on vacation.

UPS Corporate sent us a statement saying they are “treating every package delivered as if it’s our only one. We are seeing unprecedented holiday volume during the pandemic, and our employees at the UPS Ceres operations center have worked over the weekend to meet this demand.”

Pamela Davis wishes they had actually met that demand, because her Bowflex hasn’t arrived and she’s wanting it more than ever. She and her husband are now under quarantine.

“We were exposed on Sunday to somebody who possibly has COVID,” Davis said. “So now we are locked in our rooms with nowhere to go. We can’t even go for a walk and we don’t have a Bowflex.”

After our call on Friday, UPS said they were working on “The Pile” and all the packages had been delivered. However, as of this writing, Davis still has not gotten her Bowflex.

KCRA 3 Investigates reached out to Amazon to ask them about the multiple Amazon packages we saw in their parking lot. They say, “We expect every package to be handled with care. We work with a variety of carriers and provide feedback if we hear they are not meeting our standards.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.