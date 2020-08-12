21-year-old mom killed, fiance and toddler injured after hit-and-run crash

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) — A metro woman is dead, her fiancé is in ICU and their toddler is recovering from a broken leg after a hit-and-run crash Monday night.

Jannet Morales said life was just starting to fall into place for her sister, Daisy Morales. The 21-year-old moved to Kansas City from Albuquerque with her young family less than two months ago.

“Everything was going good for them,” her sister said. “Finally, she seemed happy — and then this happened.”

On Monday, just before 7:30 p.m., Daisy, her fiancé and their 2-year-old son were driving east on 23rd Street when, according to police, someone in a stolen Jeep out of Overland Park, ran a stop sign and crashed into them.

Daisy died at the scene.

“It’s difficult to think about growing up with someone and not seeing them anymore,” her sister said.

Morales said her nephew underwent surgery on Tuesday for a broken leg. Her sister’s fiancé remains in the intensive care unit at Truman Medical Center – all while the driver of the stolen Jeep is still on the run.

“It’s unfair and it’s cruel what he did because it shouldn’t have happened,” Morales said.

Daisy’s immediate family drove to Kansas City overnight from Albuquerque, where Daisy lived before moving to the metro.

“I’m only 20. I never thought about organizing a funeral for my sister, and it’s just sad to think my nephew’s going to grow up without his mom,” Daisy’s sister said.

While Morales plans to take her sister’s body back home, she can’t imagine what life will be like without the person who was always there for her.

“We were very close together,” she said. “She was so smart and loving.”

Morales said it’s now up to her family to be there for Daisy’s son.

“We’ll just have to remind him every day how loving and great she was to him,” she said.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, two of which were parked. However, no one in those vehicles were hurt.

Daisy’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses the cost of transporting her body back to New Mexico.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.