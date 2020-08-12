‘Dating app disaster’: Woman robs man with pink taser at hotel, Boston police say

Regional News

BOSTON (WBZ) — A woman allegedly used a pink stun gun to rob a man at a Boston hotel during what police called a “dating app disaster.”

Boston Police responded to Hyatt Regency on Avenue de Lafayette just before noon on Tuesday. The victim told officers he met a woman from a dating app in the lobby and they made their way up to his room.

After talking for about 30 minutes, the woman allegedly pulled out a pink taser and held it to him while she rummaged through his pockets. Boston Police said the woman stole over $100 from the man and ran off as the man called security.

Boston Police went to the woman’s hotel room, but she said she didn’t know the victim and became uncooperative.

“The suspect eventually started FaceTiming another male before officers located a pink taser on top of the suspect’s luggage. Officers recovered the taser and the suspect was taken into custody,” Boston Police said.

The woman was identified as Selena Rivera-Apodaca, 24, of Kent, Washington. She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on an armed robbery charge.

