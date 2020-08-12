Portland demonstrators call DA’s announcement ‘a win’ for BLM movement

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — For the past 75 days, protests have often ended with many people arrested by the Portland Police Bureau. Some of the protests have escalated and police either have declared unlawful assemblies or sometimes riots. After that, they usually make arrests.

Tabitha Poppins was among those arrested on August 10, 2020 by Portland police.

“I was standing there and the next thing I know they’re just running at you and grabbing whoever they can,” she said.

Since May, Portland police have arrested 479 people.

“I told the police officer verbally: You are asking us to go to north. Please let me egress, let me get to the sidewalk and of course they refused me to egress and then they arrested me,” she said.

The Multnomah County district attorney announced that his office will no longer take cases from protesters charged with the following crimes: disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace or police officer, escape in the third degree, harassment or riot.

“Sounds like most of those charges are going to be dropped or vacated so that’s a win,” she said.

Poppins said even before the announcement not many protesters were worried about being arrested. She added that she believes what the movement is fighting for is worth the risk of getting arrested.

“A lot of people’s popular opinion is usually they’re not afraid like arrested so what and that was before the judge rules things were going to be vacated,” Poppins said.

