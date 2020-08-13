Teen charged with aggravated assault after attacking two people with a sword

Regional News

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — A teenager in Luzerne County is accused of assault after allegedly attacking two women and spitting at police and emergency personnel.

Plymouth police were called to a home on Vine Street around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say 17-year-old Aloni Robinson-Modeste was holding a sword when they arrived and thrust it at an officer while refusing to put it down.

Police used a taser to subdue her.

A woman who lives at the home said Robinson-Modeste tried to strangle her when she wouldn’t let the teenager use her cell phone.

Officers in Luzerne County say the girl also threatened to kill police and blow up the police station.

Robinson-Modeste is locked up in Luzerne County on $125,000 bail.

