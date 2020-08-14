Elderly couple brutally attacked inside their Oklahoma home, suspect allegedly looking for their grandson

Regional News

Moore,OK (KFOR/KAUT) — An elderly couple in Moore is recovering after police say a man broke into their home and beat them before taking off with their cell phone.

Moore police say they used the phone’s GPS to find the suspects down the street trying to ditch the evidence at a nearby Walmart.

“I wake up in the middle of the night and I think, ‘Who else is coming by,’” Elia Kelly said.

Elia Kelley tells KFOR she’s desperately trying to shake off a nightmare, as dry blood still trickles down her doorstep.

“It could’ve been a heck of a lot worse,” Kelly said. “It could have and I know that.”

The 80-year-old and her 77-year-old husband were attacked inside their own home Wednesday evening.

“They described a white female and a white male entering their residence,” Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department said.

Police say Troy Gilbreath was at the front door, allegedly showing up to confront the couple’s grandson over $180.

“I said get out of here because I am going to call the cops,” Kelley said. “He pushed me, twisted my arm and then took my phone away from me.”

Elia says all she remembers next is being shoved to the ground.

Police say Gilbreath then “punched Elia’s 77-year-old husband in the head” causing him to fall back on a chair.

According to detectives, the getaway driver was Gilbreath’s girlfriend, Courtney Hale. The two took off with the stolen phone in a dark-colored SUV.

However, police were hot on their trail. Officers tracked the phone to a nearby Walmart.

“Is everything okay?” Gilbreath is seen asking on the police body cam.

“Well, we had an incident,” the officer said. “Where you coming from?”

“Just my house,” Gilbreath answered.

“Do you mind putting that knife over in that seat?” the officer asked.

Gilbreath’s dark-colored SUV, his long hair and his floral shirt matched the description, according to police.

“So, there’s not any other phone in here?” the officer asked.

“No,” Gibreath answered.

“Do you care if we look?” the officer asked.

“No,” Gilbreath said.

In the meantime, police say Hale was caught on a Walmart surveillance camera throwing the stolen cell phone in a trash can in the parking lot.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gilbreath blamed the incident on heroin.

Gilbreath and Hale are both sitting in the Cleveland County Detention Center. Gilbreath faces a first-degree burglary charge, as well as two counts of aggravated assault and battery.

Hale also faces a first-degree burglary charge.

