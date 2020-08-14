Man charged with dressing as delivery driver, killing former neighbor in Massachusetts

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Quincy, MA (WCVB) —

A man who disguised himself as a UPS driver and fatally shot his former neighbor has been indicted by a grand jury and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said Robert Bonang, 61, of Marshfield, is due in Quincy District Court for a probable cause hearing following his indictment earlier this week. Prosecutors are expected to use the hearing to request an arraignment be held in Norfolk Superior Court on Sept. 10.

He faces murder, two counts of possession of a large capacity weapon, illegal possession of ammunition, among other charges.

Prosecutors say Bonang shot 59-year-old Laurie Melchionda outside her Braintree home in June.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.