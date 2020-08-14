Man dies after arrest on Maui, body cam footage released

Regional News

MAUI, HI (KITV) — Body cam video from Maui Police has surfaced showing what led to the arrest of 30-year-old Maurice Abisdid-Wagner on July 26th.

He died hours later. The video is graphic and may be hard for some to watch.

“Get on your stomach. Get on your stomach… He’s got my taser. I got tased a couple of times. I felt that drive stun bro.”

Police tased him claiming he resisted arrest. They also report Abisdid-Wagner grabbed an officer’s taser and tased three of them.

On the video, police say Abisdid-Wagner called them to report someone was trying to break into the apartment he was staying at with a friend.

According to officers, Abisdid-Wagner appeared to be having a manic episode. Throughout the video Abisdid-Wagner claims people across the street were pointing a gun at his room.

When officers offered medical help he refused — then came handcuffs and a struggle.

“I’m going to die,” you could hear Abisdid-Wagner say.

“Just put him here and bring a car around,” officers said.

Abisdid-Wagner said again, “I’m going to die.”

Within minutes after being taken to the hospital Abisdid-Wagner lost he pulse and died.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death undetermined.

According to a preliminary toxicology report he had amphetamine and THC in his system.

