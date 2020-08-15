Child pornography pops up on Oklahoma City Zoom call

Regional News

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR ) — More and more people are holding virtual meetings as a way to socially distance while at work.

Unfortunately, it turned into a disturbing encounter for one Oklahoma City law firm.

An affidavit shows the law firm set up a Q&A session via Zoom back in May, which was open to the public.

Someone named “Christine” joined the meeting and starting showing graphic video of a man sexually assaulting a child.

The meeting was then stopped and Oklahoma City police and Zoom started investigating the incident.

Focus Marketing Owner Patrick Allmond says “Zoom bombing” has changed since this incident happened.

“It was pretty easy. It really was and fortunately, Zoom has hopped on this and it’s gotten harder and harder. I think it still might be possible,” Patrick Allmond said.

Online video apps like Zoom are catching on to these so called “Zoom bombers” and adding more protections.

“The tech companies I would say aren’t really responsible so much but just have to make it not so easy and make sure they respond when something happens,” Allmond said.

Allmond says there are things you can do to protect yourself, including always updating to the latest software.

“Whether it’s operating system updates, firewall updates or Zoom updates, always stay on top of those,” Allmond said.

Meanwhile Zoom sent KFOR this statement:

“We are deeply upset to hear about these types of incidents, and Zoom strongly condemns such behavior. Given this is a pending investigation, we would like to emphasize what we’re doing to fight abuse on our platform more generally. We have recently updated a number of default settings and added features to help hosts more easily access in-meeting security controls, including controlling screen sharing, removing and reporting participants, and locking meetings, among other actions. We have also been educating users on security best practices for setting up their meetings, including recommending that users avoid sharing private meeting links and passwords on websites, social media, or other public forums, and encouraging anyone hosting large-scale or public events to utilize Zoom’s webinar solution.”

