Downtown Portland restaurants honor beloved chef with chicken sandwich fundraiser

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Restaurants in downtown Portland are doing what they can to support the family of a well-known and loved chef and they’re using fried chicken to do it.

Chef Cameron Addy died suddenly earlier this month.

After hearing the news several local chefs put together a GoFundMe to raise money for his wife and daughter. But they also decided to hold another fundraiser throughout the month.

Each participating restaurant will create their own version of Addy’s Pretty Penny Sandwich which is a southern style fried chicken sandwich he made.

The money raised from the sandwich sales will be donated to Addy’s family.

“This could have been and is a very dark moment for a lot of us who were close to Cam, but we’re in a place where this is positive out of this bad thing is something nice,” said Chef Aaron Barnett of St. Jack and La Moule. “The community is coming together and we’re all restaurants are all struggling right now and we’re doing our best in this hard time, but we’ve got a reason to do this and we want to see it through. We want to help out and we want our friend cared for and also have our city literally eating fried chicken sandwiches in his honor.”

The fundraiser started Friday and will go for about a month.

