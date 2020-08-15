Tulane adds temporary classrooms

Regional News

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO ) — Tulane University is getting ready to start the fall semester, and many students will learn in classrooms that have just sprung up.

The university has added 18 new portable classrooms all over campus. Each room has desks that keep students six feet apart at all times and signs on the floor show students where to put their chairs to maintain social distance.

They’ve also added a new dining pavilion in addition to their food hall, and in all public areas on campus everyone must wear a mask.

Tulane’s President Mike Fitts says he understands the concern of parents.

“I’m a parent,” Fitts said. “You worry about your child no matter what. The safety of our students is our number one directive.”

Classes begin next Wednesday, August 19, and Tulane says that enrollment is up this year.

