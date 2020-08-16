Caught on camera: Porch pirate swipes package from an Asheville home

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — A porch pirate was recently caught on camera swiping a package from an Asheville home.

Michael Morel’s surveillance footage shows an unidentified person driving up to his home Thursday afternoon, Aug. 13.

After knocking and seeing that no one was home, the person took a large package left on the front porch.

Morel says the box was filled with home decor, nothing too valuable. But he says he is relieved that the police department is taking this seriously.

“They say that a lot of the time these kinds of people are already in the system, so they are going to use the photos and description of the car to try and figure out if they know who it is,” Morel told News 13. “They are also stepping up patrols in our neighborhood as well.”

If you recognize the person in the video or have any information, call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

