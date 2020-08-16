Video shows cars racing, shots being fired in downtown St. Louis

Regional News

ST. LOUIS (KMOV ) — A resident of downtown St. Louis says he does not feel safe, saying reckless driving and the firing of shots are a problem every weekend.

The outcry comes after police say a 21-year-old man was shot near Broadway and Cerre around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. The victim told officers he was on a parking lot between the White Castle at the south edge of downtown and Busch Stadium when shots rang out.

A man who lives at a nearby apartment building was recording with his phone when shots were fired. He says they were fired by people gathered in the Tums parking lot near Broadway and Spruce. He recalls hearing 50 shots.

“I don’t want to say I don’t feel safe. But, I am not feeling safe,” the resident said. “You don’t know where those bullets are going. They can go up and hit my window. They can fall and hit a pedestrian. They can go anywhere.”

The resident, who did not want to be identified, says every weekend, people crowd into the lot with motorcycles, dirt bikes and cars. People also weave in and out of the streets while shooting off guns, he says.

“Man, it’s just reckless. We are seeing people do illegal drag racing and donuts,” he said.

The bullets also knocked out the glass to a bus stop.

“I’ve been downtown three, going on four years, and it is at the point where I am looking to get out of downtown,” he said.

The victim of the overnight shooting was listed in stable condition at a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

