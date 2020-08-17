Baptist Memorial Health Care receives 400,000 medical gowns via FedEx charter

Regional News

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — Baptist Memorial Health Care teamed up with FedEx to quickly receive personal protective equipment for frontline workers.

A FedEx MD11 full of 400,000 isolation gowns arrived in Memphis on Saturday morning. Baptist Memorial Health Care chartered the flight to get the PPE supplies to Memphis from China. It is the first delivery Baptist has chartered directly through FedEx, according to Kim Alexander, the public relations manager for Baptist.

Below is a video of the chartered flight arriving into Memphis, courtesy of Baptist, and FedEx.

