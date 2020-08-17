Colorado leaders respond to criticism about voting-by-mail

Regional News

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis, Colorado, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul D. López will hold a press conference in the Denver Elections Division’s signature verification room to highlight Colorado’s leadership with vote-by-mail and push back on President Trump’s false attacks against it.

This June, Colorado set a record for the highest-ever turnout for a non-presidential primary, with over 99% of votes cast using mail-in ballots. As the November election nears and the president continues his baseless attacks on vote-by-mail, Bennet, Polis, Griswold, Weiser, and López will describe how Colorado can serve as a national model to successfully expand vote-by-mail, debunk the president’s disinformation, and discuss Colorado’s preparedness to legally challenge the administration’s efforts to undermine mail-in voting.

