‘Masks 4 School’ events to provide children with free cloth masks

CONNECTICUT, USA (WFSB) — Masks for CT is back, this time with the aim to help protect students.

Masks for Heroes’ Bob and Amy Stefanowski and the Jewish Federation of New Haven have launched “Masks 4 School.”

Over the next two weeks, they’ll be handing out two washable cloth masks to each child who needs them.

There are four events scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Aug. 19 in Waterbury – Police Activity League at 64 Division St.

Aug. 20 in Wallingford – Toyota Oakdale Theater at 95 S Turnpike Rd.

Aug. 26 in Hartford – Xfinity Theatre at 61 Savitt Way.

Aug. 27 in Torrington – Torrington High School, 50 Major Besse Dr.

The masks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

