Small business owner says ‘domino effect’ of looting hurting downtown Chicago shops

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WGN) — A second round of looting in downtown Chicago largely targeted a number of high-end shops, but some smaller, family-run businesses say they’re being hurt just as much.

Just across the street from Grant Park sits Kilwins, a sweet business that’s having a pretty sour season.

“We’re a location that solely depends on foot traffic and tourism and festivals,” said co-owner Janel Jackson.

For Jackson and her mother, this is their livelihood. With a franchise in Hyde Park, they opened this location at 310 south Michigan Avenue three years ago.

“It’s been going very well… these three years have been amazing,” Jackson said. “On Michigan Avenue, you don’t see a lot of black-owned businesses. It’s an honor to represent that.”

But in March, the pandemic and shutdown deeply impacted their stores. After the rioting and looting in late May, they took a major hit as their store on Michigan Avenue was among the many vandalized.

“It’s just been a domino effect, one thing after the next after the next,” Jackson said.

And just as foot traffic, the backbone of their business was coming back to Michigan Avenue.

Even though this candy and ice cream shop did not get hit during last week’s looting, Jackson said it’s still had a chilling effect. Their landlord has even given them warning about back rent due.

“We look great, but if neighbors get looted and this neighbor gets looted and the block next to us gets looted… we still have to reap the repercussions of all that,” Jackson said. “We still don’t have the foot traffic anymore because now people don’t want to come downtown.”

Her hope is that calm comes back along with visitors, and her dreams for her family’s small business are realized.

“Please be mindful of people like me: black-owned small businesses who are being impacted by the looting,” Jackson said. “There’s a domino effect and just like you’re hurting the Gucci store, it hurts us too.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.