Worst wildfire week in Colorado since 2002
Click here for updates on this story
DENVER, CO (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 Pinpoint Meteorologists say this week points toward the worst wildfire week since 2002.
Live updates: Latest details on the 4 major wildfires in Colorado
Meteorologist Chris Tomer said Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, were the worst two days.
Here are the factors:
Vegetation/Fuels: Driest since 2002
Hot, Dry, Windy Index: 97th percentile
Energy Release Components (ERC): above 97th percentile, highest since 2002
Afternoon dewpoints: in the 20s (very dry)
Mountain temps running 10 degrees above normal every day
Denver in the 90s the next 7-10 days
Could be 2 weeks or more before significant rain in Denver
Monsoon gone
2002 is really the benchmark drought year in Colorado featuring the Hayman Wildfire, the biggest (acres) in Colorado history
100% of Colorado was in a drought
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments