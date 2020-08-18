3 people, including 2 on aboard, escape wreckage after plane slams into home

Regional News

GROTON, CT (WFSB) — Federal investigators will be in Groton on Tuesday to figure out how a plane crashed into a home.

The small plane went through the roof of the home on Ring Drive Monday night.

Everyone inside the home and on board the aircraft is expected to be OK.

Family members of the man who was inside the home identified him as Kenneth Johnson.

Officials said the plane plummeted down directly on top of the roof of the ranch-style home.

They believe the pilot had been trying to come in for a landing at Groton New London Airport, which is just a couple of miles from the scene.

Despite the violent collision, the crash did not spark a fire, which officials called “very important.”

Johnson was the only person inside the house at the time of the wreck. He got out safely.

The two men on board the plane were both able to pull themselves out of the aircraft.

The were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified any of the people involved in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board took the lead on the investigation into what caused the crash.

Groton police Chief Louis Fusaro said when the facts are examined along with the damage left behind, it was a near miracle that no one was killed.

“We were fortunate here. There were injuries, but no fatalities, but two occupants of the aircraft were taken to the hospital. Let’s make sure they’re all right, but it could have been a lot worse,” Fusaro said.

While NTSB is leading the investigation, local police and firefighters arrived at the scene just minutes after the crash. They made sure things didn’t get any worse.

