Mosier Creek Fire now 75 percent contained; Wasco Co. Sheriff’s Office lowers evacuation levels

MOSIER, OR (KPTV) — Mop-up of the Mosier Creek Fire will continue Tuesday as the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office begins lowering evacuation levels.

The Oregon Department of Forestry reported Tuesday morning that the Mosier Creek Fire was 75 percent contained. The size of the fire remains unchanged at 985 acres.

The fire, which started on Wednesday, is now in the mop-up stage.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office downgraded all Level 3 evacuation areas to Level 2.

The roads surrounding the fire perimeter are still closed except for local residences, according to the sheriff’s office.

ODF says a total of eight homes were destroyed by the fire along with 28 other structures.

ODF said the fire that started on Wednesday is believed to be human caused. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.

