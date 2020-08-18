Tip to Looting Task Force police leads to woman’s arrest; Authorities said she broadcast herself on Facebook Live

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — A woman has been arrested and charged after authorities said she posted Facebook Live videos of herself looting two stores a week ago Monday morning.

A tip to the Looting Task Force police set up after the chaos led to the arrest of Taeshia Rochon, 22, police said.

Rochon was charged with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of looting.

In Central Bond Court Monday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said Rochon posted two Facebook live videos of herself inside a Nordstrom and Sunglass Hut during the looting on Monday, Aug. 10.

The video of the looting was reposted to YouTube.

The Looting Task Force got an anonymous tip about her videos and tracked her down, prosecutors said.

Rochon was given a $4,000 D Bond, meaning she has to post $400 to be released pre-trial, and she will be on electronic monitoring if she posts bond. She does not have a criminal record, officials said.

The rash of looting took place early this past Monday morning in the Loop, the Gold Coast, Streeterville, the Magnificent Mile, River North, Lincoln Park, and the Clybourn Corridor, among other areas.

Anyone with information is asked to go to the Area Three Looting Task Force website or call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.