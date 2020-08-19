Band director adapts to hybrid learning

Regional News

CASEVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) — This school year there hasn’t been one facet of high school that hasn’t been changed or transformed in some way.

Band and music are no exception but there’s resiliency in the students at Caseville Public Schools.

They say music soothes the soul especially in a world of COVID-19 and Caseville Public Schools music director Michael Shilakes would have to whole-heartedly agree.

“Music and the arts are among the best tools that we have for processing complex emotions,” Shilakes said.

But navigating a hybrid education model this year has brought some changes and challenges like ensuring every student has access to instruments without placing any extra financial duties on parents.

“Making sure that a family’s financial isn’t a roadblock to their music education,” Shilakes said.

This year Caseville is considering a change in band curriculum. It’s all part of a bigger picture to keep kids safe.

“We typically start instruments in 5th grade and moving that back a year, so it wouldn’t start until 6th grade in this institution,” Shilakes said.

In the meantime, Shilakes is working hard to get more instrument inventory.

“We would be happy to take those as a donation and have them professionally cleaned and repaired and give them new life in the hands of our students,” Shilakes said.

Shilakes said students have really adapted well to making music online.

“My students have had an opportunity to write and compose their own pieces,” Shilakes said. “We’ve had the opportunity to look at digital types of music.”

Caseville Public School has canceled their performances this year, but Shilakes believes they’ll use technology for one grand virtual performance.

