Police say baby seen on video in car outside of a gentlemen’s club was alone for six hours while mother was inside club

PRICHARD, AL (WALA) — Prichard police say a one-year-old child was left alone inside of a car parked outside of a gentlemen’s club for six hours.

The child’s mother, 20-year-old Eva Rudolph, turned herself in to police early Tuesday morning.

She’s since been released on bail and is charged with child endangering, a misdemeanor.

Two videos, viewed and shared thousands of times across Facebook show the baby alone in the backseat of a car.

Police say Rudolph, who works at the club, left the child in the car while she was inside.

“No AC going, no windows cracked and no air circulating inside the vehicle,” said Lt. Robert Martin.

This video taken by a man who noticed the child inside shows them pulling on the handles, but the car is locked.

In the first video the baby appears to be sleeping.

You then hear a woman in the background saying the baby’s mother gave her the keys to the car so that she could move it.

Police say the woman seen turning the car on is Eva Rudolph.

About 15 minutes later a second Facebook live video shows the car now sitting in an alley with the baby still inside.

Finally the people taking the video decide to call the police, but before police can get there Rudolph is seen again this time pulling out of the alley and driving off with the baby.

“That could have went bad real quick. That child could have been unconscious in the vehicle, that child could have died in the vehicle,” said Lt. Martin.

Police say the baby is fine and is now staying with a relative.

We’re also told Rudolph could face more charges.

