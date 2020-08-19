Saginaw County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

Regional News

MICHIGAN, USA (WNEM) — Saginaw County is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a total of 2,098 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths, and 1,183recoveries.

Based on new CDC guidelines, the Saginaw County Health Department said they are considering someone recovered if:

*24 hours without fever (without using fever reducing medications) and

*Improved symptoms, and

*10 days since first onset of symptoms

For those who have tested positive but remained asymptomatic, they are considered recovered if it has been 10 days since the date of the positive test.

The health department stopped including the total number of tests performed, the number of pending tests, and the number of negative tests.

The department also said they will not name businesses where employees or customers tested positive for COVID-19 if investigation reveals no potential for direct contact with the public–meaning less than six feet for more than 15 minutes without a mask.

If the investigation results in the inability to identify direct close contacts of a positive case, the public would be notified.

With the latest increase in cases, the health department is asking everyone to do the following:

*Wear a mask when out in public

*Maintain 6-feet of distance from others when out in public

*Practice good public health measures like washing your hands, covering your coughs, and staying home if you don’t feel well or suspect you may have been exposed to someone with

COVID-19

